Trump Directs AG Pam Bondi To Release ‘Pertinent Grand Jury Testimony’ In Epstein Case

President Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi Thursday to release “pertinent” grand jury testimony in the case of Jeffrey Epstein — so long as a court allows it.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” the president added.

Trump’s decision follows intense pressure from his base for more transparency in the case, and comes hours after The Wall Street Journal published a story about a note he allegedly wrote to Epstein.

Grand jury testimony in the Epstein case took place in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York — and Bondi indicated that she would petition the court Friday for the release of the files.

“President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi wrote on X.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was charged with trafficking minors by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The FBI and Justice Department announced the conclusion of a “systematic review” of the Epstein case last week in a controversial, unsigned memo.

The review found “no credible evidence” that Epstein “blackmailed prominent individuals” or that investigations against “uncharged third parties” were warranted.

Investigators also concluded the financier died by suicide and never had a “client list” of powerful associates allegedly implicated in his sickening crimes.

The memo indicated that no further disclosures would be made in the case.

Trump, backing the FBI and DOJ’s decision, has described the case as a “hoax” and has urged his supporters to move on from the issue since the release of the memo.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein, bearing President Donald Trump’s signature, was included in an album of letters Epstein received for his 50th birthday in 2003.

The letter was sent at the request of Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the newspaper.

Following the release of the article, President Trump released scathing statement directed at the WSJ.

“If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago.”

“The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist.”

