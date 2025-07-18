Yamam Counterterrorism Fighters Under Investigation After Armed Appearance at Bar Mitzvah [VIDEO]

Israel Police Chief Danny Levy has ordered an internal investigation following the circulation of a video showing undercover Border Police officers participating in a private bar mitzvah celebration. The footage shows masked officers from the elite Yamam counter-terrorism unit escorting the bar mitzvah boy to the stage with weapons drawn.

The event, held in the central moshav of Achisamach, was hosted by prominent businessman Alon Elgali. Popular singer Lior Narkis emceed the celebration, publicly praising both the security forces and the bar mitzvah boy in front of a cheering crowd.

Yamam officers, known for their undercover operations in the West Bank — often disguised as Arabs to carry out high-risk counter-terror missions — are typically kept out of the public eye to protect their identities and ongoing operations. Their appearance in full uniform and armed at a civilian event has raised operational and ethical concerns.

Chief Levy has instructed that the findings of the probe be delivered to him within days.

The Border Police issued a more measured response, stating that the officers had responded to a personal request from the family.

“The officers, with the good intention of bringing joy to the family and community, took part in the event in a limited and good-faith manner,” the statement said. “The boy has expressed a strong appreciation for the security forces, and the request was made in that spirit.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)