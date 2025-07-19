“Years-Long Coup”: DNI Gabbard Exposes Shocking Obama-Era Intel Scheme to Sabotage Trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has unveiled “overwhelming evidence” that officials in the Obama administration orchestrated a coordinated effort to undermine President Donald Trump following his 2016 election victory. Gabbard accused top national security officials of manipulating intelligence, leaking false information to the media, and laying the foundation for what she called a “years-long coup” against the duly elected president.

Gabbard’s revelations stem from a months-long investigation into the origins of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) released on January 6, 2017, which concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump. According to newly declassified documents, that assessment directly contradicted earlier intelligence findings, and was assembled under direct orders from then-President Barack Obama.

The documents reveal that prior to the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) had consistently assessed that Russia was “probably not trying… to influence the election by using cyber means.” Further, on December 7, 2016 — nearly a month after the election — talking points prepared for then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated clearly that “foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

But just two days later, on December 9, a high-level meeting convened by the Obama White House brought together National Security Council principals including Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Secretary of State John Kerry, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The stated purpose: to discuss Russia’s role in the election.

Following that meeting, Clapper’s executive assistant instructed IC leaders to assemble a new assessment “per the President’s request” detailing the tools and actions Moscow allegedly used to influence the election — a shift in direction that was not based on new intelligence but on a presidential directive.

The resulting report, issued in January 2017, became the cornerstone of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. But according to Gabbard, this document was crafted using sources known at the time to be unreliable — including the now-discredited Steele Dossier — and was riddled with politicized intelligence.

“The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” Gabbard said. “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

Gabbard noted that the consequences were severe: the years-long Mueller investigation, two impeachments, and ongoing legal battles that crippled Trump’s first term — all, she argued, rooted in manipulated intelligence. Moreover, she asserted that the political weaponization of the Intelligence Community not only fractured public trust but dangerously escalated tensions with Russia.

“These actions were not just partisan — they were unconstitutional,” she said. “Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic.”

Gabbard concluded her report with a call for full accountability. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she declared. “The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic — and therefore the future of our nation — depends on it.”

She confirmed that all relevant documents have been submitted to the Department of Justice for further investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)