WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz Keynote Address at Agudath Israel’s Federal Advocacy Summit in Washington

On Wednesday, July 16th, Agudath Israel of America recognized Senator Ted Cruz for saving the historic school choice provision in the Big Beautiful Bill.
Watch Senator Ted Cruz explain:
- What was a US Senator doing in the Texas State Capitol building in Austin this April?
- What did he tell his fellow Senators and President Trump in May about school choice?
- How did he battle with the Senate Parliamentarian to keep the school choice provisions alive?
- What does the final bill language mean for families across the country?
- What are his predictions for school choice in blue states?
- Who were the behind-the-scenes heroes of this effort?