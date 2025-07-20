NYC: Illegal Immigrant with Prior Arrests Shoots Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent in the Face

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face and arm late Saturday night during an attempted robbery in Fort Washington Park, allegedly carried out by a moped-riding illegal immigrant with a long criminal history and an active deportation order.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national, allegedly ambushed the agent and a female companion around 11:50 p.m. as they sat along the Hudson River in Manhattan. Police say Mora, along with an accomplice, approached the pair on a moped and attempted to rob them before a brief struggle erupted.

During the altercation, Mora reportedly shot the 42-year-old federal agent in the face and left forearm. The agent, though seriously wounded, returned fire with his own weapon and struck Mora three times, according to officials.

Mora later walked into a Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds and was taken into custody. The second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Mora entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border in April 2023 and was released with a notice to appear in court due to overcrowding at the detention facility. Since then, he has racked up multiple arrests in New York City and Massachusetts.

At the time of Saturday’s shooting, Mora was wanted on kidnapping and weapons charges in Massachusetts and had four prior arrests in New York — including for assaulting a pregnant woman and threatening another migrant with a machete in August 2024, violating an order of protection in November 2024, and failing to appear in court earlier this year.

Despite the serious nature of his charges, Mora had been released without bail after each arrest, according to sources familiar with the case.

The injured agent underwent surgery and is in stable condition, DHS confirmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)