BD”E: Petirah of R’ Sholom Yosef Tennenbaum Z”L


We regret to inform you of the petirah of R’ Sholom Yosef Tennenbaum, z”l, a talmid chochom from the Pine River Village community in Lakewood, and formerly of Brooklyn. He was niftar over Shabbos.

R’ Sholom Yosef, the son of R’ Tzvi, was known for his dedication to limud torah and avodas Hashem, and was deeply respected by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Shaindy (Judy) Tennenbaum; his sons, R’ Tzali Tennenbaum and R’ Gershon Tennenbaum; and his daughters, Mrs. Sari Nagel and Mrs. Leah Greher.

The levaya will take place Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the Pine River Village Shul. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.



