Flash Floods Swamp Lakewood, Triggering Rescues and Widespread Damage [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Torrential downpours unleashed severe flash flooding across Lakewood early Sunday morning, turning roads into rivers, inundating basements, and leaving dozens of vehicles submerged.

The deluge began around 6 a.m., quickly overwhelming drainage systems and leaving entire neighborhoods under water. Among the hardest-hit areas was River Avenue, where floodwaters rose so high that the parking lot of First Commerce Bank was completely submerged—earning the road its namesake once again. A viral video taken by local humorist Yaakov Berger captured the surreal scene, with waves lapping against vehicles and sidewalks completely inundated beneath the floodwaters. A similar scene was captured in the Coventry Square neighborhood and in the neighborhoods near Pine and MLK.

Chaveirim has been working since the flooding began, responding to hundreds of calls from residents trapped or in distress. Its volunteers have carried out multiple rescues, including extrications of individuals trapped inside their vehicles that became trapped in flooded roadways and rescuing sifrei torah from the Doiver Shalom Strettin shul on Squankum Road.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.