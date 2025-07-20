CATSKILLS: Father and Son Rescued After Getting Lost While Hiking in Craigsmoor

A father and son who got lost while hiking earlier today on a trail in the Craigsmoor area off Route 209 were located and rescued after a coordinated search effort.

Ulster County emergency services, including New York State Police, Forest Rangers, and several local fire departments, responded to the scene at around 3:00 pm. Catskills Hatzalah SAR team joined the search teams and entered the woods alongside the Forest Rangers.

Roughly an hour later, the hikers were found by the combined Catskills Hatzalah SAR team and Forest Ranger team and transported to a local hospital for observation.