Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visits the Homes of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch

In a fascinating, rare visit, US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited the campus of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, where he met with the two senior Roshei Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita. The visit was arranged by Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu, who has a longstanding relationship with Ambassador Huckabee from his days as Governor of Arkansas and a prominent Republican leader.

Over the years, Ambassador Huckabee has gone on record in the American press praising Dirshu’s work in facilitating Jewish scholarship. After he was appointed Ambassador by President Trump, he met with Rav Hofstedter where they had a comprehensive discussion about many important issues.

The visits with both Gedolei Torah were captivating and covered several important areas of interest to Jewry both in Eretz Yisrael and America.