Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visits the Homes of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch


In a fascinating, rare visit, US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited the campus of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, where he met with the two senior Roshei Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita. The visit was arranged by Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu, who has a longstanding relationship with Ambassador Huckabee from his days as Governor of Arkansas and a prominent Republican leader.  

Over the years, Ambassador Huckabee has gone on record in the American press praising Dirshu’s work in facilitating Jewish scholarship. After he was appointed Ambassador by President Trump, he met with Rav Hofstedter where they had a comprehensive discussion about many important issues.  

The visits with both Gedolei Torah were captivating and covered several important areas of interest to Jewry both in Eretz Yisrael and America.  

The meeting with Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch was held in English and Ambassador Huckabee showing a great desire to understand the worldview of the bnei yeshivos and their deep devotion to Torah learning.    




Popular Posts

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

Report: Yahye Sinwar’s Widow Used Fake Passport to Flee Gaza, Remarries in Turkey

Edelstein Is Ousted From Position Due To Draft Law Crisis: Likud MK Boaz Bismuth Is Elected To Replace Him

WATCH UNUSUAL MEETING: Rosh Yeshiva To US Amb: “They’re Arresting Students For The ‘Crime’ Of Learning Torah”

Obama Blasts Trump’s “Bizarre” And “Outrageous” Russiagate Allegations, Claims It’s An “Attempt at Distraction”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network