Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Surprise GDP Rebound: U.S. Economy Grows 3% After First-Quarter Drop

FILE - A sheet of new $1 bills is seen, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The U.S. economy expanded at a surprising 3% annual pace from April through June, bouncing back at least temporarily from a first-quarter drop that reflected disruptions from President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

America gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — rebounded after falling at a 0.5% clip from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The first-quarter drop was mainly caused by a surge in imports — which are subtracted from GDP — as businesses scrambled to bring in foreign goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs.

The bounceback was expected but the size of it wasn’t: Economists had forecast 2% growth from April through June.

From April through June, a drop in imports — the biggest since the COVID-19 outbreak — added more than 5 percentage points to growth. Consumer spending registered lackluster growth of 1.4%, though it was an improvement over the first quarter’s 0.5%.

Private investment fell at a 15.6% annual pace, biggest drop since COVID-19 slammed the economy. A drop in inventories — as businesses worked down goods they’d stockpiled in the first quarter — shaved 3.2 percentage points off second-quarter growth.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

TEHILLIM: Yeshivas Philadelphia Urges Continued Tefillos As Condition Of Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Remains Critical

🚨 UK PM Warns Israel: We Will Recognize Palestinian State by September Without Action on Gaza

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mordechai Nosson Deutch Z”L, Beloved Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Member

BD”E: Two Jewish Women – Wesley LePatner A”H And Julia Hyman A”H, Identified as Manhattan Mass Shooting Victims

CONFIRMED: Crazed Manhattan Gunman Who Killed 4 Was Targeting NFL Headquarters Over Brain Injury Claim

Sa’ar Slams Europe: “Countries That Lost Control Of Their Own Streets Arrogantly Dictate Security To Us”

IDF Posts Video Showing Hamas Looting Aid; Most Aid Trucks From Egypt Looted And Resold

4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network