TONIGHT: Multiple Asifas Tehillim For Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky

The Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia has announced that, due to the ongoing need for Rachamei Shamayim for the Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, an additional Asifas Tehillim will take place tonight, across multiple locations.

The schedule is as follows:

– In Lakewood, an Asifas Tehillim will be held tonight in the Avreichim Building (Bais Moshe) on Clinton Ave. The Rosh Yeshiva R’ Shalom Shlita will, bezras Hashem, deliver Divrei Hisorerus at 8:15 p.m., followed by Tehillim. Please spread the word by calling (945) 218-0089, Pin: 4469159#.

– At the Philadelphia Community Kollel at 9:40 p.m., with Ezras Noshim available.

– In Monsey at Kollel Zichron Shneur (Brisker Kollel), 150 Remsen Ave, at 8:00 p.m.

– In Chicago at Kollel Zichron Eliyahu at 9:45 p.m., followed by Maariv.

– In Cleveland at the Berkeley Shul, 3630 Berkeley Road, after the 9:30 p.m. Maariv.

– In Detroit at 7:45 p.m. in the Berlin Bais Medrash of Yeshiva Bais Yehudah, with Ezras Noshim available.

Additional information for other cities may be forthcoming. Due to the late notice, the community is urged to spread the word. May we be zoche to see continued Rachamei Shamayim.

