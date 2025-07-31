Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US And Ecuador Sign Agreement To Combat Transnational Crime

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, shakes hands with Ecuador's Minister of Interior John Reinberg following a press briefing at the Ecuadorian Presidential Palace, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Quito, Ecuador. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The United States and Ecuador on Thursday signed a bilateral agreement aimed at strengthening their collaboration against transnational criminal networks.

The agreement, signed during a visit of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the South American country, facilitates the exchange of information on suspected criminal offenders and risk assessments of cargo and travelers. Noem told reporters the efforts are “crucial steps to improve security and ensure that migration is carried out within the framework of the law.”

The deal with Ecuador comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to bolster regional cooperation in its clampdown against immigration and transnational criminal groups, including Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the White House earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Noem signed a similar agreement with Chile, which she visited as part of her latest tour of Latin America. That agreement allows Chilean officials to identify potentially dangerous migrants entering or exiting the country and share their fingerprints, iris scans and other biometric data with Homeland Security to prevent such individuals from traveling to the U.S.

