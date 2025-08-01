Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sullivan County JCC Hosts Annual Legislative Meet & Greet, Highlighting Community Collaboration [PHOTOS]


On Sunday, the Sullivan County Jewish Community Council (JCC) held its annual Meet & Greet event at the newly expanded Hamaspik Hall in Rock Hill, bringing together a wide range of elected and appointed officials to engage with the local Orthodox Jewish community. The event is part of the JCC’s mission to promote civic engagement and voter awareness.

Notable attendees included Congressman Mike Lawler, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Paula Kay. Though Congressman Lawler does not officially represent Sullivan County, he was warmly received due to his strong ties to many voters in the district. Additional speakers included Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff, who recently secured victory in his primary election, County Clerk Russell Reeves, Commissioner of Public Safety Scott Schulte, and Pat Regan of the Community Security Initiative (CSI), a former New York State Police colonel.

The event was also attended by local police chiefs, fire chiefs, and leadership from Hatzolah and Chaverim, reflecting the strong and ongoing partnership between emergency services and the community.

Keynote speaker Chaskel Bennett of Agudath Israel and Sullivan County resident, praised the JCC for its ongoing efforts to strengthen community-government relations and combat rising antisemitism. Sheriff Schiff emphasized the deep bond and collaboration between law enforcement and the Orthodox community. The meet and greet was emceed by Law enforcement liaison and  JCC board member Abraham Rosenberg.

JCC Board Member Ari Greenhut also addressed the crowd, thanking all those involved in the JCC’s voter registration initiatives, including colony heads, and development directors, for their essential role in mobilizing and empowering the community.


