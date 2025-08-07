Ambassador Mike Huckabee Makes Historic Visits to Senior Gedolei Yisrael

It was an unprecedented experience and an unprecedented kiddush Hashem! The US Ambassador to Israel visited the two senior Gedolei Hador of Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka. Without a doubt, the fascinating visits led to an enhanced understanding by the Ambassador and by extension the American Government of the unique qualities and needs of the Chareidi community.

At the meeting with Rav Landau, Ambassador Huckabee asked Rav Dov, “Is there any message that the Rabbi would like me to relay to the President of the United States?”

Rav Dov replied, “It is very important for me to express my pain over the difficulties plaguing the Chareidi community here in the Holy Land. We are in a very difficult position as a result of the grim decrees that the government has enacted against yeshiva students. The entire judicial system has turned against us and wants to jail yeshiva students for the ‘terrible sin’ of learning Torah!”

Rav Dov continued, “It is Torah and only Torah that has preserved the Jewish Nation throughout our various exiles. It is only in the merit of the Torah that we are able to survive.”

It was clear that Ambassador Huckabee was deeply moved by the passionate words of the nonagenarian Gadol.

The issue of antisemitism was also addressed. Rav Hofstdeter introduced the topic relating to Rav Moshe Hillel that Ambassador Huckabee has a very interesting take and understanding on antisemitism. He explained, “Ambassador Huckabee maintains that if a person is an antisemite, that person is really against the Ribbono Shel Olam. We, the Jewish nation are the representatives of Hashem, and they hate us because they hate Him.”

The Ambassador interjected, saying, “Yes, otherwise antisemitism has no other rational explanation.”

Rav Moshe Hillel added that “another component is that people don’t like the fact that we are considered ‘The Chosen People.’ They think, ‘Who do you think you are to have the audacity to claim to be the Chosen People?’”

The Ambassador acknowledged the Rosh Yeshiva’s point but explained that they are all really part of the same point. “You were chosen. Thus, you are G-d’s representatives, and thus those who hate G-d hate you.

“That is why,” the Ambassador added, “people hate Israel too. The Chosen People were given a chosen land for a specific purpose. That is why one cannot separate antisemitism from its spiritual component. It is a spiritual malady,” Mr. Huckabee emphasized.

Before taking leave of Ambassador Huckabee, Rav Moshe Hillel said, “The first thing I want to convey is how much we value and appreciate what the United States is doing for us. We are aware of what they are doing, and it brings us great joy. We hope that this close friendship will continue, and we will do our best to facilitate peace and prosperity for all.”

The historic meetings between Ambassador Huckabee and the two senior Gedolei Yisrael were clearly permeated by kavod haTorah. It was evident that the American Ambassador to Israel, the representative of the most powerful country in the world, tremendously values and respects the Gedolei Yisrael and what they represent.