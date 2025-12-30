Pentagon Awards Boeing $8.6B Deal to Supply Israel With Dozens of F-15 Jets

The Pentagon announced that Boeing has been awarded an $8.6 billion contract to supply Israel with advanced F-15 fighter jets, a major expansion of Israel’s airpower that comes as Washington weighs a potentially contentious sale of F-35s to Turkey.

The contract, disclosed shortly after Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, covers the design, testing, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, with an option for 25 additional jets.

“This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The F-15IA is Israel’s customized version of the F-15EX, the latest evolution of the long-serving F-15 platform. The aircraft remains a backbone of Israel’s aerial strike capability and has been heavily used in recent campaigns against Iranian-linked targets, including operations involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Israel last November signed a $5.2 billion agreement for 25 F-15IA jets, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2031 at a rate of four to six aircraft per year. Monday’s announcement effectively doubles that order, bringing Israel’s planned F-15IA fleet to 50 aircraft, in addition to the 66 other F-15 variants already in service.

The expanded deal underscores Washington’s continued commitment to Israel’s air superiority, even as Trump signaled openness to selling advanced fighter jets elsewhere in the region.

During a joint appearance with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump said his administration is “very seriously” considering approving the sale of F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey. The remark immediately raised eyebrows in Israel, which has long opposed the transfer of top-tier U.S. military technology to regional powers it views as potential adversaries.

The United States removed Turkey from the F-35 program in 2019 after Ankara proceeded with the purchase of a Russian missile defense system, a move Washington said compromised NATO security. Despite that rupture, Trump has maintained close personal ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Asked about the risk of Turkey using F-35s against Israel, Trump brushed off concerns. “I promise they’ll never use them on [Israel],” he said. “We’re not going to have a problem.”

Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East operating the F-35, with 45 aircraft in active service and another 30 on order. That exclusivity has been central to Israel’s insistence on maintaining what it calls its “qualitative military edge” — a principle enshrined in U.S. law governing arms sales in the region.

Recent U.S. decisions have tested that doctrine. Trump has already announced plans to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia, a move that unsettled Israeli officials. U.S. defense officials have said the jets destined for Riyadh would be configured with reduced capabilities compared to those flown by the IDF.

