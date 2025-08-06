This Is Not Your Typical Letter

Dear Friend,

For 25 years, I’ve focused on helping others — husbands, wives, couples, parents and grandparents in need of hope, understanding, and support.

Today, I’m asking for something different. I’m asking you to help me.

For the past quarter of a century, Bonei Olam has been my life’s work. Every success story, every child born, every family built — they’ve made every bit of effort on my part worthwhile.

And Boruch Hashem, we see incredible things at Bonei Olam every day. But incredible takes resources. It takes people like you who understand the impact of our mission.

I’ve taken on a personal mission to raise $1 million this week, driven by a single goal — to bring more lechtige Yiddishe neshamos into the world.

Help me build the future of Klal Yisroel.

​Click here to donate

Tizku L’mitzvos,

Rabbi Schlomo Bochner

Founder, Executive Director, Bonei Olam