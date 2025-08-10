Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Cuomo Blasts “Rich Hypocrite” Mamdani for Hogging Rent-Stabilized Apartment


Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attacked mayoral opponent Zohran Mamdani Friday, accusing the Democratic assemblyman of exploiting the city’s affordable housing system while living a life of privilege.

In a blistering post on X, Cuomo claimed Mamdani — whom he will face in the general election as an independent after losing to him in the Democratic primary — occupies a rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria despite being “very rich.”

“Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman, are occupying her rent-controlled apartment,” Cuomo wrote, alongside a video of Mamdani acknowledging his $2,300 monthly rent.

Cuomo demanded Mamdani vacate the apartment “immediately” so it can be allocated to a family in need, citing his opponent’s affluent upbringing, six-figure salary, international property holdings, and his wife’s income.

“No matter which way you cut it: Zohran Mamdani is a rich person,” Cuomo charged. “You are actually very rich. Yet you and your wife pay $2,300 a month, as you have bragged, for a nice apartment in Astoria. That should be housing for someone who needs it.”

The former governor tied his criticism to the city’s affordability crisis, where median rent has climbed to $3,397 — nearly $200 higher than last year, according to Realtor.com. “Leaders must show moral clarity,” Cuomo said. “Time to move out.”

A Cuomo campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital: “Up until now, Zohran Mamdani and his campaign have successfully evaded any scrutiny: He talks like Bernie but lives like Bezos. It turns out handing the keys of New York City to a no-show, do-nothing assemblyman hypocrite is a bad idea. Andrew Cuomo is running to protect our streets, for REAL affordability, and to build a new New York City by giving opportunity to those who actually need it.”

Mamdani’s campaign has not publicly responded to Cuomo’s latest demand.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)






