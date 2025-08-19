Israeli-American Behind Worldwide Jewish Center Bomb Threats Identified As He Fights Extradition To US

Israeli authorities on Monday lifted a years-long gag order shielding the identity of the man behind one of the most terrifying waves of bomb threats ever directed at Jewish communities worldwide. The suspect — long known internationally but never named in Israel — is 27-year-old Michael Kadar, an Israeli-American now fighting extradition from Norway to the United States.

Kadar, dubbed the “hacker from Ashkelon,” admitted to placing nearly 2,000 fake bomb threats between 2016 and 2017. His calls targeted Jewish community centers, schools, hospitals, airlines, airports, shopping malls and police stations across the United States and other countries. The threats sparked chaos: fighter jets were scrambled, passenger planes dumped fuel and made emergency landings, schools were evacuated, and parents of Jewish children lived in terror of mass attacks.

Authorities say Kadar’s campaign of intimidation extended across continents, from the U.S. and Canada to the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. His digital trail also led to AlphaBay, a now-defunct online black market, where prosecutors say he advertised a “School Email Bomb Threat Service” for $30 per threat, offering surcharges if clients wanted him to frame someone else.

Court documents describe chilling threats in which Kadar allegedly claimed to be holding children hostage and threatened to execute them. U.S. officials say his conduct fits squarely within hate crimes statutes. The U.S. Justice Department has indicated Kadar could face decades in prison: up to 20 years for each hate crime charge, 10 years for each bomb threat, and five years for cyberstalking and hoax charges.

Kadar was sentenced in 2018 by an Israeli court to 10 years in prison, later commuted to seven, after pleading guilty to hundreds of counts including extortion, spreading panic, computer crimes and money laundering. He was also fined 60,000 shekels. His name, however, remained under gag order in Israel due to his status as a minor at the time of some offenses — even as U.S. prosecutors and international media published it freely.

The Tel Aviv District Court’s decision Monday finally removed that protection. It also allowed publication of details about his medical history. His family and defense attorney, Nir Yaslovitzh, pressed for disclosure, arguing that his health — including autism and a brain tumor — is central to his defense.

Since completing his Israeli sentence in 2024, Kadar has been living in Norway with his family, where he sought asylum. Norwegian authorities denied the claim and detained him on the U.S. extradition request. His mental health has reportedly deteriorated in custody, with Ynet reporting fears he could be declared insane.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has quietly raised concerns with Oslo about his wellbeing, citing his history of repeated suicide attempts during his time in Israeli prison. His parents maintain that he never understood the gravity of his actions, believing the threats were a “game.”

Prosecutors, however, say that whatever his medical conditions, Kadar’s actions were devastating. His bomb threats paralyzed institutions central to Jewish communal life, at a time of rising antisemitism worldwide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)