SEE THE VIDEO: Flatbush Shomrim Recovers $10,000 in Stolen Jewelry Taken From Elderly Woman

Thanks to the incredible work of Flatbush Shomrim, more than $10,000 worth of stolen jewelry was returned to its rightful owner.

Sources tell YWN that the incident began when an elderly woman’s regular home aide took some time off, and a temporary aide was hired in her place. Upon returning, the original aide noticed that the woman’s closet had been rummaged through, and upon further inspection, discovered that all of her jewelry was missing.

Flatbush Shomrim was contacted immediately. The suspect was confronted and given an opportunity to return the items. Sure enough, just a few hours later, she returned every single piece of jewelry—valued at over $10,000—along with several hundred dollars in cash.

All are reminded to exercise extreme caution when hiring help in the home. Proper vetting and oversight are essential to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)