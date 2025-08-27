PSI Launches Major Sukkos Grocery Assistance Program, Offering Relief to Rockland County Families

With Sukkos quickly approaching, PSI is once again stepping in to ease the burden on middle-income families in Rockland County (Monsey) by providing much-needed grocery assistance. Spearheaded by Philanthropist and Baal Tzedakah Reb Lazer (Louis) Scheiner, together with other local baalei battim, this initiative aims to alleviate financial strain and ensure that every family can celebrate Yom Tov with dignity.

The program, which has already benefited thousands of families across Rockland and beyond, helps cover essential Yom Tov shopping expenses by distributing grocery cards to eligible households. This initiative is aimed specifically at families who often do not qualify for traditional assistance programs yet still struggle under the financial weight of preparing for Yom Tov.

Important Dates:

Signup Opens: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Signup Closes: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Cards Mailed Out: Thursday, September 11, 2025 (after Rosh Hashanah)

Thursday, September 11, 2025 (after Rosh Hashanah) Expiration Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

The PSI cards will be accepted at Bingo and All-Fresh, ensuring families can purchase their Yom Tov needs with dignity and flexibility.

Program organizers emphasized that if a participant’s shul is enrolled, cards will be mailed directly following Rosh Hashanah. Those not receiving cards by mail will still be notified regarding their eligibility.

Sources tell YWN that due to today’s difficult economy and the high demand for assistance, hundreds of Lakewood families have reached out to PSI requesting that the program expand to their community. Discussions are underway, and organizers are working on making it possible, hopefully in time for this Yom Tov, and if not, then for the next.

“This program is about helping hardworking families who fall through the cracks,” said a PSI coordinator. “Sukkos should be a time of simcha, not financial stress, and we are grateful to provide support once again.”

About the Pesach and Sukkos Initiative

PSI provides significant grocery discounts to middle-class families facing high Yom Tov expenses. Funded by local balebatim, the program facilitates a 50% discount, helping families celebrate Yom Tov בדרך כבוד.

SIGNUP HERE: https://psiyomtov.org/

