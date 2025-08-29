VP Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If Trump Keels Over, But Insists Donald Is In “Incredibly Good Health”

Vice President JD Vance insisted Tuesday that President Donald Trump, the oldest man ever sworn in for a first or second presidential term, remains vigorous and fully capable of carrying out his duties — but acknowledged that he has been preparing himself to step in if necessary.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days,” Vance told USA TODAY in an interview. Asked if he was ready to assume the presidency in the event of a crisis, the 39-year-old vice president replied, “If, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten.”

Trump, now 78, has faced renewed questions about his health since the White House disclosed in July that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that can cause leg swelling. White House physician Sean Barbabella called the condition “benign and common” and attributed visible swelling to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.”

Democrats — and even some Republicans — have seized on Trump’s age. During the GOP primary, Nikki Haley’s campaign aired an ad titled “Grumpy Old Men” portraying both Trump and Joe Biden as stumbling seniors.

Vance, however, dismissed the doubts. “The president is in incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy,” he said. “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

Trump’s longevity has become a matter of national security after two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign. In July, he was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, surviving what could have been a fatal attack. Weeks later, Secret Service agents foiled another attempt when a man with a rifle was spotted in shrubbery near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” Vance said. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

Vance downplayed speculation about his own ambitions, joking about the Oval Office drapes being “dark and gloomy” during his first visit but insisting he is not “measuring them for a future turn” behind the Resolute Desk.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)