CDC Issues Travel Warning As Virus Outbreak Sweeps Southern China

U.S. health officials have raised the alarm over a growing mosquito-borne outbreak in southern China, warning travelers of serious risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Guangdong Province, urging Americans to “practice enhanced precautions” amid a surge of chikungunya cases.

Foshan city has become the epicenter of the outbreak, with Chinese authorities deploying strict containment measures that some residents have compared to the early days of COVID-19. Thousands have already been infected.

Chikungunya is rarely fatal, but it can leave patients battling crippling joint pain that lingers for weeks, months or even years. The virus is transmitted through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in hot, humid climates. Most patients recover within a week, yet older adults, infants and people with chronic health conditions face a heightened risk of long-term complications. Pregnant women, the CDC cautioned, should reconsider travel to outbreak areas, since the virus can in rare cases be passed from mother to child during birth.

Globally, chikungunya strikes an estimated 35 million people each year. While the United States has not recorded a locally transmitted case since 2019, officials confirmed 46 travel-related cases so far in 2025. The agency emphasized that there is no cure or specific treatment for the virus, making prevention critical.

The CDC urged Americans traveling to Guangdong to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and stay in screened or air-conditioned lodging to avoid mosquito exposure. Two recently approved vaccines are also available in the United States and can provide added protection.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)