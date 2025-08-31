Former NYC Mayor And Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured In New Hampshire Car Crash

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized Saturday night after a car accident in New Hampshire, his spokesperson confirmed.

Giuliani, 81, suffered a fractured vertebra along with cuts and bruises to his left arm and lower leg when his rental car was rear-ended at high speed, according to spokesman Michael Ragusa.

The former mayor — who rose to national prominence for his leadership of New York after 9/11 — had just finished assisting a woman who flagged him down as a victim of domestic violence. Giuliani called 911 and stayed on the scene until police arrived. The crash happened after he re-entered his vehicle.

Ragusa said Giuliani is “recovering and in good spirits” despite the injuries. “The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” he added.

Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor,” has in recent years remained a polarizing political figure, facing mounting legal troubles tied to his work for Donald Trump. His team did not immediately say how long he would remain hospitalized.

