Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Former NYC Mayor And Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured In New Hampshire Car Crash

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. Arizona attorney general Kris Mayes says Giuliani has been served an indictment in the state’s fake elector case alongside 17 other defendants for his role in an attempt to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Mayes posted the news regarding the Trump-aligned lawyer on her X account late Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized Saturday night after a car accident in New Hampshire, his spokesperson confirmed.

Giuliani, 81, suffered a fractured vertebra along with cuts and bruises to his left arm and lower leg when his rental car was rear-ended at high speed, according to spokesman Michael Ragusa.

The former mayor — who rose to national prominence for his leadership of New York after 9/11 — had just finished assisting a woman who flagged him down as a victim of domestic violence. Giuliani called 911 and stayed on the scene until police arrived. The crash happened after he re-entered his vehicle.

Ragusa said Giuliani is “recovering and in good spirits” despite the injuries. “The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” he added.

Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor,” has in recent years remained a polarizing political figure, facing mounting legal troubles tied to his work for Donald Trump. His team did not immediately say how long he would remain hospitalized.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Yosef To Yeshiva Bochrim: “If Military Police Come For You, Stand Up To Them”

REVEALED: Israel’s Phone Hacking Turned Top Iranian Officials’ Bodyguards And Drivers Into Mossad Tracking Devices During Operation Rising Lion

“No One Will Fly”: Chareidim Threaten Mass Protest at Ben Gurion After AG Blocks Uman Travel Plan for Draft-Age Yeshivaleit

ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza

CANCELLED: Ukraine Says Rosh Hoshana At Tziyun Of Rebbe Nachman In Uman Is Banned This Year Due To War

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Figure; Target Believed To Be Infamous Spokesman Abu Obaida

U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media