BD”E: Sudden Petira of Viznitzer Rebbetzin A”H of Kiamesha (Gibbers), Eldest Daughter of the Rachmistrivka Rebbe ZT”L


YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petirah of Rebbetzin Faiga Shifra Hager A”H, wife of the Viznitzer Rebbe of Kiamesha (Gibbers) in the Catskills, HaRav Menachem Mendel Hager Shlita. She was 70 years old.

The Rebbetzin A”H was the eldest daughter of the Rachmistrivka Rebbe ZT”L, whose second Yahrtzeit was just recently marked. She endured various medical conditions over the years and had been at Alaris Health in Rochelle Park, NJ for the past month following a bout of pneumonia. She was Niftar on Monday morning.

The Levaya will take place on Monday in Gibbers (Kiamesha), and will then continue in Monsey. Kevurah will follow at the Viznitzer Beis HaChaim on Route 306. Exact timing will be published.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

