Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CNN: Ground Op In Gaza City Has Begun; Defense Minister Katz: “Gaza Is Burning”

IDF spokesperson

Israel has launched its ground operation into Gaza City, CNN reported on Tuesday morning, quoting two Israeli sources.

The report came after hours of powerful air strikes in Gaza overnight Monday.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday night and continuing until early Tuesday morning, powerful explosions from the strikes in Gaza City were felt as far as central Israel and even the Sharon area, with Israelis hearing the echoes of the heavy explosions.

Channel 12 News quoted a senior defense official as saying that the attacks, mainly concentrated in the northwest of Gaza City, were “intense and significant.”

As of Monday night, over 350,000 Gazans had already left the “Hamas capital.”

Although the IDF did not officially comment on the strikes, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Tuesday morning: “Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking terror infrastructure with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting valiantly to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent and we will not back down—until the mission is completed.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: U.S. Military Hits Another Alleged Venezuelan Drug Vessel, Killing Three Suspected Narcotraffickers

Yeshivah Bochur Jumps From Porch To Escape Military Police; Over 30 Chareidim Arrested Since The Morning

CRIME CRACKDOWN: Trump Deploys National Guard To Memphis, Calling It A ‘Replica’ Of His Move In Washington

Ex-FBI Agent Warns Hamas Propaganda and Fundraising Network Is Deeply Embedded In U.S.

Agudath Israel Works with Federal Agencies to Safeguard Arba Minim in Transit

Rothman: “The Chareidim Are Society’s Punching Bag”

Haaretz Leading Political Campaign Against Religious Shin Bet Chief Candidate

REVEALED: Dozens Of Embedded Female Mossad Operatives Played Key Roles Inside Iran During June War

Chosson Arrested During Sheva Brachos Remains In Military Prison

Likud Minister Reveals: Arab Nations Welcomed Strike In Doha Behind Closed Doors