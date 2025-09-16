CNN: Ground Op In Gaza City Has Begun; Defense Minister Katz: “Gaza Is Burning”

Israel has launched its ground operation into Gaza City, CNN reported on Tuesday morning, quoting two Israeli sources.

The report came after hours of powerful air strikes in Gaza overnight Monday.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday night and continuing until early Tuesday morning, powerful explosions from the strikes in Gaza City were felt as far as central Israel and even the Sharon area, with Israelis hearing the echoes of the heavy explosions.

Channel 12 News quoted a senior defense official as saying that the attacks, mainly concentrated in the northwest of Gaza City, were “intense and significant.”

As of Monday night, over 350,000 Gazans had already left the “Hamas capital.”

Although the IDF did not officially comment on the strikes, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Tuesday morning: “Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking terror infrastructure with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting valiantly to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent and we will not back down—until the mission is completed.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)