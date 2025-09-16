FBI Eyes Possible ‘Extended Network’ Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Monday raised the prospect that Charlie Kirk’s accused killer did not act alone, suggesting the bureau is investigating whether a broader network may have supported or even encouraged the assassination of the conservative activist.

Speaking on Fox News, Bongino said agents are probing “multiple warning signs” tied to Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old suspect arrested 33 hours after Kirk was shot in the neck at Utah Valley University last week. He pointed to the possibility of financial assistance or others with advance knowledge of the plot — signaling the FBI’s inquiry is expanding beyond Robinson’s immediate circle.

“We’ll be dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there, to take a look to see if there was any extended network,” Bongino said.

Law enforcement had already been examining Robinson’s links to pro-trans online groups, gaming communities on Steam, and Armed Queers SLC, a Salt Lake City collective that shuttered its Instagram page after the killing. Now, officials are scrutinizing whether anyone in the audience — including a TikTok creator who had just confronted Kirk on stage — might have known more than they revealed.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Robinson had sent a text boasting he had “an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk” and intended to act on it. Patel added that investigators recovered evidence of a handwritten note — since destroyed — echoing the same threat.

Relatives and acquaintances have described Robinson as increasingly politicized in recent years. Authorities say his digital trail reflects an “obsession” with Kirk, and unspent shell casings recovered at the scene carried inscriptions tied to pro-trans and anti-fascist ideologies.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said Friday that Robinson had been “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” though he was not registered with any political party.

Bongino stopped short of confirming whether Robinson’s decision to pull the trigger was linked to the timing of Kirk answering an audience question about mass shootings involving transgender individuals. “I don’t want to say conclusively right now if there was a connection,” he said. “However, we are looking into that.”

The FBI has declined to provide further details on the destroyed note or Robinson’s broader network.

