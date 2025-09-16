Netanyahu Warns Hamas Leaders: “If They Harm A Hair On The Head Of Even One Hostage, We Will Hunt Them Down”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel will relentlessly hunt down the Hamas terror group’s leaders if harm comes to any of the remaining Israeli hostages.

Speaking at a press conference as the IDF launched a major ground operation in Gaza City, Netanyahu said he had raised the hostage crisis directly with President Donald Trump.

“We discussed a possibility that came up, which is very, very important in my eyes — dealing with the issue of the hostages’ security,” Netanyahu told reporters. He said Trump, like him, was appalled by Hamas’s admission that it was holding hostages in locations deliberately meant to endanger them.

“As Hamas’s spokesperson said, they used our hostages as human shields — placed them in locations that would endanger them,” Netanyahu said. “This is horrifying. It also horrified the president. He addressed it.”

The prime minister then leveled his own threat.

“If they harm a hair on the head of even one hostage, we will hunt them down with greater force until the end of their lives — and that end will come much faster than they think,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing Hamas leadership directly, he added: “You will have no shelter anyway. But our effort to reach you will be redoubled sevenfold, and we will reach you much faster than you think.”

