SLAP IN THE FACE: Mamdani Refuses To Endorse Hochul’s Reelection Bid After She Riskily Endorsed Him

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s high-stakes endorsement of democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani in the November mayoral race backfired almost immediately when Mamdani refused to return the favor for her re-election bid.

Less than 24 hours after Hochul claimed to have found “common ground” with Mamdani on affordability and publicly backed his insurgent candidacy, the Queens lawmaker brushed off questions about supporting her in 2026.

“My focus is on November,” Mamdani told reporters. “It’s premature to ask about the thing beyond the thing.”

The snub has sent shockwaves through New York’s political world. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a GOP challenger to Hochul, pounced: “Even Mamdani refuses to support Kathy Hochul less than 24 hours after she endorsed him!”

Veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said the exchange underscored Hochul’s vulnerability. “No good deed goes unpunished. Hochul looks weak,” he told the New York Post. “Mamdani looks like the head of the Democratic Party in New York, not the governor. This shows the power shift.”

Grassroots activists also piled on. Yiatin Chu of the Asian Wave Alliance wrote on X: “Hochul got played. Mamdani got Hochul’s endorsement. Like sharks, DSA smells blood.”

The governor’s decision to bless Mamdani’s campaign stunned many Democrats, especially in the suburbs and upstate where his brand of socialism is politically toxic. State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, a Hochul ally, flatly said he will not back Mamdani.

The rupture is particularly striking given the pair’s history. Last year, Mamdani excoriated Hochul after she quipped that New York would “obliterate Canada” if attacked, and for condemning Hamas over the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. Mamdani accused her of “justifying genocide.”

Now, the balance of power within New York’s Democratic Party appears to be tilting. Mamdani’s coalition of Democratic Socialists and young voters propelled him past former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June’s primary — and could be decisive for Hochul’s own re-election prospects.

“Zohran holds the cards,” one Democratic insider said. “Hochul needs Mamdani’s turnout operation in New York City to win next year.”

Hochul’s campaign brushed aside the flap, saying endorsements would be rolled out “in the coming months.” But for now, her gamble has left her looking isolated and stupid.

