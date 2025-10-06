CROWN HEIGHTS: Important And Timely Message From The Simchas Beis Hashoeva Organizers

As we prepare for the joyous nights of Simchas Beis Hashoeva in Crown Heights, we extend a warm welcome to all who come — including our friends and guests from neighboring communities — to join in the simcha and celebration.

Crown Heights is proud to host these special nights, where Yidden gather together in unity and joy. At the same time, we ask parents and community leaders to ensure that their children and participants conduct themselves with proper respect and dignity.

Our community has worked hard to make these events uplifting and safe for everyone. Disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. There will be a strong security and law enforcement presence, and anyone causing disturbances will be dealt with accordingly.

Let’s all do our part to make this year’s Simchas Beis Hashoeva a true kiddush Hashem, filled with joy, unity, and light for all who attend.

— The Simchas Beis Hashoeva Organizers

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)