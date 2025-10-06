Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CROWN HEIGHTS: Important And Timely Message From The Simchas Beis Hashoeva Organizers

As we prepare for the joyous nights of Simchas Beis Hashoeva in Crown Heights, we extend a warm welcome to all who come — including our friends and guests from neighboring communities — to join in the simcha and celebration.

Crown Heights is proud to host these special nights, where Yidden gather together in unity and joy. At the same time, we ask parents and community leaders to ensure that their children and participants conduct themselves with proper respect and dignity.

Our community has worked hard to make these events uplifting and safe for everyone. Disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. There will be a strong security and law enforcement presence, and anyone causing disturbances will be dealt with accordingly.

Let’s all do our part to make this year’s Simchas Beis Hashoeva a true kiddush Hashem, filled with joy, unity, and light for all who attend.

— The Simchas Beis Hashoeva Organizers

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

YWN EDITORIAL: Andrew Cuomo’s Yom Kippur Apology To Orthodox Jews Ends With “I’d Do It Again”

Trump: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Efforts “Look Like It’s Working; TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW”

AccuWeather Forecasts a Snowier but Still Below-Average Winter for New York City

Rabbi Assaulted While Building Sukkah in Teaneck; “Emotionally Disturbed” Suspect in Custody, Authorities Say

WATCH: Former House Speaker Blasts “Leaderless” Democrats For Allowing Radical Leftists Like AOC And Mamdani To Gain Traction

Two Years After Oct. 7, Global Antisemitism Explodes to Crisis Levels, Report Finds

PHOTOS: Erev Sukkos In Bnei Brak (Photos For YWN By Shuki Lerer)

IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Tunnel Beneath Gaza Hospital Complex [VIDEO]

TRUMP: All “Pretty Much Agreed” On Gaza; Threatens “Complete Obliteration” If Hamas Doesn’t Hand Over Power [VIDEOS]

Gaza Flotilla Activists Moan About Being Treated Like Terrorists In Israeli Prison