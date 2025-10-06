PHOTOS: Erev Sukkos 5786 in Flatbush (PB Photo via Kuvien Images)

Walking down Avenue J in the day preceding sukkos, seemingly every vacant store is suddenly occupied and the sidewalks teeming with street vendors selling arba minim. From the aspiring bachurim looking to hustle during bein hazemanim to the decades old established esrog centers, everyone has the same goal in mind – hidur mitzvah. Despite the friendly competition, it is beautiful to watch on erev sukkos the achdus as one vendor walks over to another to help him out with some extra lulalivim when one is out. Finally, driving around Midwood in the late hours, the glows of peoples sukkahs emanate as they put the finishing touches ahead of the chag.

Photo Credits: PB Photo via Kuvien Images