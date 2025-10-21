Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Lost Your Tefillin at JFK Airport Seven Years Ago? Today Might Be Your Lucky Day

Sometimes, lost items have a way of finding their way home—even after years have gone by.

Earlier this week, a Far Rockaway boy was chatting with his school bus driver, mentioning that he was preparing for his upcoming bar mitzvah. The conversation took an unexpected turn when the bus driver recalled that her husband had worked at JFK Airport about seven years ago—and had once found a pair of lost tefillin. Inexplicably, he took the tefillin home and safeguarded them for the past seven years.

This week, she brought the tefillin to the boy, thinking it might be meaningful to him. The set is in good condition, with the initials E.H. inscribed on it.

If you—or someone you know—lost tefillin at JFK Airport around seven years ago, this may be your chance to get them back. Please contact Yeshiva World News (YWN), who will connect you with the person currently safeguarding the tefillin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

