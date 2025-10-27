Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NY Knicks Threaten Legal Action Against Zohran Mamdani Over Campaign Logo Flap

The New York Knicks are going on the offensive—off the court. The storied NBA franchise has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after his campaign rolled out advertisements featuring a modified version of the team’s iconic logo, several outlets reported Friday.

The dispute centers on an image nearly identical to the Knicks’ trademark orange-and-blue basketball emblem—except the word “Zohran” replaces “Knicks.” Team representatives argued the design was likely to “mislead the public into believing that the campaign is affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by, or in some way connected with the Knicks,” according to the New York Post.

In a sharply worded statement, a Knicks spokesperson said the organization “does not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor” and “will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights.” The team’s legal threat underscores how sensitive major sports brands are about political associations, especially in a heated New York City mayoral contest that has already drawn national attention.

Mamdani’s campaign struck a lighter tone in response. Spokesperson Dora Pekec told Bloomberg the campaign plans to tweak the design but stood by its intent. “While the Knicks might not be able to publicly support our campaign,” she said, “we’re proud to publicly support our NY Knicks.”

