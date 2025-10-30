Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel Instructs Singers to Use Traditional “Mi Bon Siach” at Chuppah [VIDEO]

At a wedding on Wednesday evening, the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, Rav Aharon Teitelbaum shlit”a, offered a pointed reminder about preserving the traditional minhagim of the chuppah.

Following the chuppah, the Rebbe approached the singers and instructed that during the kallah’s seven hakafos around the chosson, they should sing only to the traditional words of “Mi Bon Siach” — not to other contemporary lyrics.

Witnesses noted that the singers had been performing the contemporary song “Ribono Shel Olam Hut Shoin Rachmanus” when the Rebbe intervened.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Rebbe’s directive was prompted by the recent trend of turning chuppah music into concert-style performances, where many songs are being sung, or specifically by the use of alternate lyrics beneath the chuppah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)