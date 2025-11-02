MAILBAG: It’s Time to End Unsupervised Bochur Road Trips

In light of the recent tragedies involving yeshiva bochurim on road trips, perhaps it is time for our yeshiva leadership to take a firm stand.
Over the past few years, we have seen a troubling pattern: bochurim setting out on “road trips” — sometimes long distances, often without proper supervision or planning. Many engage in dangerous activities on these outings, driving late at night, swimming in unsafe areas, or taking unnecessary risks. I feel that the road trip situation has gotten out of control. What begins as innocent recreation has, all too often, ended in unthinkable tragedy.
I know what I’m about to say isn’t going to be popular, but someone needs to address this. I’m writing as someone broken — broken from seeing the funerals of our young bochurim, our future, cut down in their prime. It’s unbearable to keep mourning when so much of this could be prevented.
Alongside yeshiva leadership, parents also have a vital role to play. They need to be fully aware of what their sons are planning when they travel — where they’re going, who they’re with, and what kind of activities are involved. Oversight and communication can make the difference between safety and tragedy.
Our yeshivos have always been built on structure, safety, and kedushah. If we truly love our talmidim, we must protect them — even if that means making unpopular decisions. I urge the roshei yeshivah to ban unsupervised road trips and to create safe, structured alternatives that provide healthy recreation within a Torah framework.
May we merit to see no more tragedies, and may the memories of those lost awaken us to do better.
Signed,
A Concerned Yid
2 Responses
This letter is horrible. It is insensitive to the family members that are mourning their loved ones. To insinuate that the Bochrim lost their lives due to their irresponsible actions, is cruel to those mourning. I understand you mean well, but what I’ve found from sitting shiva myself, is that the ones with the best intentions say the stupidest things. Think before you comment. To the family members who undoubtedly will see this disrespectful letter, know that your bocher did nothing wrong, and it was unavoidable. We can’t begin to understand why this happened, may hashem give you a nechama.
Ps. Even in a situation where someone lost their life due to their own negligence, know that this is already tormenting the family. Don’t dump salt in their wounds!
Here we go again. Stop using tragedies to push your agenda. You can voice your opinion without using any tragedies, Especially in this case where the tragedy has nothing to do with your opinion. Who said they were acting wild and were not being responsible? who said their parents and rabbis were not involved in the plan of the trip do you know them? Guess what I do (did) know 3 out of four of them and they were responsible teenagers and I’m sure their parents and Rebbi knew exactly their trip plans and were ok with it. This story had nothing to do with reckless driving or not being responsible. It’s very sad when you take a tragedy to push your agenda.
If you want to talk about not being responsible then maybe let’s look at how our adults drive around town with no regard to stop signs, red lights , or the use of blinkers… stop!!!