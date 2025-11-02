MAILBAG: It’s Time to End Unsupervised Bochur Road Trips

In light of the recent tragedies involving yeshiva bochurim on road trips, perhaps it is time for our yeshiva leadership to take a firm stand.

Over the past few years, we have seen a troubling pattern: bochurim setting out on “road trips” — sometimes long distances, often without proper supervision or planning. Many engage in dangerous activities on these outings, driving late at night, swimming in unsafe areas, or taking unnecessary risks. I feel that the road trip situation has gotten out of control. What begins as innocent recreation has, all too often, ended in unthinkable tragedy.

I know what I’m about to say isn’t going to be popular, but someone needs to address this. I’m writing as someone broken — broken from seeing the funerals of our young bochurim, our future, cut down in their prime. It’s unbearable to keep mourning when so much of this could be prevented.

Alongside yeshiva leadership, parents also have a vital role to play. They need to be fully aware of what their sons are planning when they travel — where they’re going, who they’re with, and what kind of activities are involved. Oversight and communication can make the difference between safety and tragedy.

Our yeshivos have always been built on structure, safety, and kedushah. If we truly love our talmidim, we must protect them — even if that means making unpopular decisions. I urge the roshei yeshivah to ban unsupervised road trips and to create safe, structured alternatives that provide healthy recreation within a Torah framework.

May we merit to see no more tragedies, and may the memories of those lost awaken us to do better.

Signed,

A Concerned Yid

