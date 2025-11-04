Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYPD DATA: Jews Were Victims in 62% of NYC Hate Crimes Last Month

NYPD records for last month show that Jews were the target in 62% of reported hate crimes.

Of 47 total hate crimes logged, 29 were antisemitic. Other incidents included four anti-Asian cases, one targeting Black individuals, two Islamophobic incidents, three motivated by other religions, and eight based on sexual orientation.

The share of antisemitic attacks last month was higher than typical, with Jews singled out more often than any other group in the city.

The statistics were released as New Yorkers ahead of a possible and dangerous Zohran Mamdani victory.

The NYPD notes the figures are preliminary and may change if motives are reclassified. Prosecuting hate crimes is uncommon, as “prosecutors need to prove bias, a high legal bar.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Fall Of The Left? Chief Military Prosecutor & Histadrut Chairman Imprisoned In Same Cell

Former VP Dick Cheney, Architect of the Iraq War and Defining Power Behind the Bush Presidency, Dead at 84

🗳🚨 THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN NY/NJ; GET OUT AND VOTE!

Another Ben Yeshiva Is Arrested By Military Police

Public Ire Grows At Attorney-General’s Involvement In Sde Teiman Case

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Ex-IDF Top Lawyer To Police: “Maybe My Phone Fell In The Sea”

Ben-Gvir: “Military Advocate General’s Missing Phone Has Evidence Against The Attorney-General”

Alan Dershowitz Quits Democratic Party Over Antisemitism, Urges Jewish New Yorkers To “Stay And Fight” Mamdani If He Wins

TRUMP ENDORSES CUOMO! “You Have No Choice…A Vote For Curtis Sliwa Is A Vote For Mamdani”

“Inshallah”: Hamas-Supporting Linda Sarsour Pledged to Hold Mamdani Accountable to Radical Agenda as Mayor