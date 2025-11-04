NYPD DATA: Jews Were Victims in 62% of NYC Hate Crimes Last Month

NYPD records for last month show that Jews were the target in 62% of reported hate crimes.

Of 47 total hate crimes logged, 29 were antisemitic. Other incidents included four anti-Asian cases, one targeting Black individuals, two Islamophobic incidents, three motivated by other religions, and eight based on sexual orientation.

The share of antisemitic attacks last month was higher than typical, with Jews singled out more often than any other group in the city.

The NYPD notes the figures are preliminary and may change if motives are reclassified. Prosecuting hate crimes is uncommon, as “prosecutors need to prove bias, a high legal bar.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)