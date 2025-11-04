House GOP Claims “Clear Momentum” Heading Into 2026 Midterms as Democrats Struggle With Infighting and Donor Fatigue

In a confident new assessment one year out from the 2026 midterm elections, House Republicans say they see a political landscape tilting in their favor — and a Democratic Party grappling with its weakest brand in decades.

A memo from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) obtained by the New York Post argues that the GOP is entering the critical election year with “clear momentum,” pointing to voter frustration with Democrats, improved fundraising performance, and stronger polling than in previous cycles.

“Democrats have their weakest brand in decades, with 67% of Democrats saying they’re frustrated with their party,” the memo states, citing Pew Research data that shows a steep rise in internal dissatisfaction since 2021. “Voters define [Democrats] as higher taxes, weak leadership, a soft-on-crime stance, open borders, and wokeness. They are the party of the elite interests, out of touch with the working class.”

Historically, midterms have punished the party in power — the White House’s occupant’s party has lost House seats in all but two elections since 1938. Republicans lost 40 seats in 2018 under Donald Trump’s presidency, while Democrats dropped nine in 2022 during Joe Biden’s tenure.

But GOP strategists believe this time could be different. The NRCC points to a slimmer Democratic edge on the generic congressional ballot — just 3.6 percentage points, compared to nearly 9 points at this stage before the 2018 blue wave. The committee calls that shift a sign that “the dynamic continues to improve” amid Democratic disunity and a leadership vacuum following the 2024 elections.

According to the memo, 70% of Americans now believe Democrats are “disconnected from the issues that matter to voters.” The NRCC is also touting what it calls a decisive financial turnaround. In 2017, Democrats outraised the GOP by nearly $9 million at the same point in the cycle. This time, Republicans lead by $723,000 through the first three quarters of 2025 — with $7.5 million more in cash on hand.

“Compared to this point in 2017, the NRCC has raised roughly $20 million more,” the memo reads. “The DCCC is taking in less money and resources than it did in 2023 — a clear sign of fading enthusiasm and a donor base that is depressed and disillusioned by its leadership.”

Even more encouraging to Republicans: the NRCC’s “Patriot” incumbents — members in the most competitive districts — have outraised their Democratic counterparts in the “Frontliner” program.

Democrats, meanwhile, are confronting an increasingly fractious coalition. Party leaders have struggled to balance the demands of their progressive base with moderates in swing districts. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has faced internal pressure from both directions, even as the party attempts to regroup after losing its narrow House majority in 2024.

Republicans argue that the Democrats’ brand has become synonymous with dysfunction. “Between progressive infighting, lackluster leadership, and failure to message to working-class voters, Democrats are giving Republicans every opportunity to expand the map,” one GOP strategist familiar with the memo said.

The NRCC cautioned that despite the tailwinds, victory is not guaranteed. The memo notably avoids discussion of the ongoing redistricting fights that could reshape multiple battlegrounds before 2026 — a variable that could both bolster and imperil GOP hopes depending on court outcomes.

“If we continue to press our advantages, amplify our fundraising lead, highlight Patriot strength across battlegrounds, and drive the contrast between Republican deliverance and Democratic chaos, we will earn every vote next year,” the memo concludes.

For now, at least, House Republicans appear unified and optimistic — a rare dynamic in Washington — as they look to break the cycle of midterm losses and solidify their grip on the lower chamber.

