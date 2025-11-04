Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Assemblyman Avi Schnall Wins Reelection For A Second Term In The NJ State Assembly

Freshman Assemblyman Avi Schnall, who represents the 30th District in the New Jersey Assembly, won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, thanks to a lopsided vote margin in Lakewood.

Assemblyman Schnall, who has made numerous inroads at the state level in his first term – including securing $6 million in additional funding for Lakewood Township, $8 million for infertility treatments, $1 million for Kupas Yom Tov, $400,000 for a Hatzolah ambulance, etc. – now has the chance to build on his early successes to benefit Lakewood and all of the 30th district.

Schnall was buoyed by historically strong early voting numbers in Lakewood and another strong showing on Election Day, with lines snaking out the door at various polling sites throughout town as the 8 p.m. deadline to vote closed.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Identifies Remains Returned By Hamas As Itay Chen Hy”d, Murdered On Oct. 7

🔥 TRUMP: Any Jew Who Votes For Mamdani – a JEW HATER – Is A Stupid Person

Fall Of The Left? Chief Military Prosecutor & Histadrut Chairman Imprisoned In Same Cell

Former VP Dick Cheney, Architect of the Iraq War and Defining Power Behind the Bush Presidency, Dead at 84

🗳🚨 THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN NY/NJ; GET OUT AND VOTE!

Another Ben Yeshiva Is Arrested By Military Police

Public Ire Grows At Attorney-General’s Involvement In Sde Teiman Case

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Ex-IDF Top Lawyer To Police: “Maybe My Phone Fell In The Sea”

Ben-Gvir: “Military Advocate General’s Missing Phone Has Evidence Against The Attorney-General”

Alan Dershowitz Quits Democratic Party Over Antisemitism, Urges Jewish New Yorkers To “Stay And Fight” Mamdani If He Wins