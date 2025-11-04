Assemblyman Avi Schnall Wins Reelection For A Second Term In The NJ State Assembly

Freshman Assemblyman Avi Schnall, who represents the 30th District in the New Jersey Assembly, won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, thanks to a lopsided vote margin in Lakewood.

Assemblyman Schnall, who has made numerous inroads at the state level in his first term – including securing $6 million in additional funding for Lakewood Township, $8 million for infertility treatments, $1 million for Kupas Yom Tov, $400,000 for a Hatzolah ambulance, etc. – now has the chance to build on his early successes to benefit Lakewood and all of the 30th district.

Schnall was buoyed by historically strong early voting numbers in Lakewood and another strong showing on Election Day, with lines snaking out the door at various polling sites throughout town as the 8 p.m. deadline to vote closed.