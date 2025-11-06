NOT SOON ENOUGH: Pelosi Will Not Seek Re-Reelection, Ending Decades-Long House Career

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not be seeking re-election after completing her current term, she announced in a video Thursday morning.

“There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I’ve always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.’ The anthem of our city,” Pelosi said in a voiceover.

“That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

Pelosi has been a power player in U.S. politics for decades, having served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

President Trump responded to Nancy Pelosi’s retirement: “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was Evil, Corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country. She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”

Her most recent stint in power also saw Pelosi serve as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump during his first term. Her constant clashes with the president, including tearing up his State of the Union speech while he delivered it, earned her the nickname “Crazy Nancy” by the Republican commander-in-chief.

Pelosi first came to Congress in 1987 after winning a special election to replace the late Rep. Sala Burton, D-Calif.

Rumors of her potential retirement had swirled for days ahead of the explosive news on Thursday, but Pelosi’s spokesman said she would discuss her political future after California voted on a referendum allowing state Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional map.

That measure, Proposition 50, passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday night.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)