Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Revolting Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled On Brooklyn Sidewalk; Socialist Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Act

A hateful antisemitic message spray-painted on a Brooklyn sidewalk late Friday has drawn condemnation from New York City officials, including newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose victory earlier this month came amid deep concern from Jewish leaders about rising antisemitism across the city.

New York City Council member Lincoln Restler, who is Jewish, said he was alerted to the graffiti Friday night. City workers removed it by early Saturday morning.

“Anti-Semitic incidents are a majority of the hate crimes in NYC. All New Yorkers — including Jewish New Yorkers — must feel safe,” Restler wrote on X, adding that he will “continue to do whatever I can to condemn and combat anti-Semitism in every possible way.”

NYPD monthly data repeatedly shows that Jews are the most frequent targets of hate crimes in the city, a trend that has intensified amid global unrest and political polarization.

Mamdani also denounced the incident, calling it “another horrific act of antisemitism on our streets. We cannot stand for this.”

The mayor-elect, a far-left politician and outspoken hater of Israel, has faced skepticism from Jewish leaders who warned during the campaign that his positions could embolden antisemitic sentiment in the city.

Since winning the election, Mamdani has sought to demonstrate a firm stance against antisemitism. He condemned swastika graffiti discovered Magen David Yeshiva earlier this month and has pledged to increase funding for initiatives combating antisemitic hate.

Restler, who endorsed Mamdani in the mayoral race, has positioned himself as an ally in efforts to confront hate crimes targeting Jewish New Yorkers. His rapid response to the graffiti underscores what many officials say must be an all-hands-on-deck approach as antisemitic incidents continue to dominate the city’s hate-crime statistics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Jewish New Yorkers Rush to Arm Themselves After Mamdani’s Election

REPORT: Israel Tells U.S.: F-35 Sale to Saudi Arabia Must Be Conditioned on Full Normalization

Violent Chareidi Extremists Attack Vehicle Of Shas MK Yoav Ben Tzur With Him Inside [VIDEO]

Report: Steve Witkoff Plans To Meet With Hamas Leader Khalil Al-Hayya

Iran Seizes Singapore-Bound Oil Tanker In The Strait of Hormuz

IDF Embarrasses Hezbollah: Reveals Secret Assassination Of Christian Politician

Israel Looks to Lock In U.S. Financial Support Through 2048 — Even as Netanyahu Claims He Wants “Independence”

Trump Urging Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations with Israel Following Gaza Ceasefire, Officials Say

Mamdani’s Plan to Swap Police for Social Workers Faces Warning Signs From Troubled NYC Pilot

BLOOD LIBEL: British University Lecturer Tells Students That Jews Bake Christian Blood Into Matzos, Reviving Ancient Antisemitic Fabrication