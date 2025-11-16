Revolting Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled On Brooklyn Sidewalk; Socialist Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Act

A hateful antisemitic message spray-painted on a Brooklyn sidewalk late Friday has drawn condemnation from New York City officials, including newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose victory earlier this month came amid deep concern from Jewish leaders about rising antisemitism across the city.

New York City Council member Lincoln Restler, who is Jewish, said he was alerted to the graffiti Friday night. City workers removed it by early Saturday morning.

“Anti-Semitic incidents are a majority of the hate crimes in NYC. All New Yorkers — including Jewish New Yorkers — must feel safe,” Restler wrote on X, adding that he will “continue to do whatever I can to condemn and combat anti-Semitism in every possible way.”

NYPD monthly data repeatedly shows that Jews are the most frequent targets of hate crimes in the city, a trend that has intensified amid global unrest and political polarization.

Mamdani also denounced the incident, calling it “another horrific act of antisemitism on our streets. We cannot stand for this.”

The mayor-elect, a far-left politician and outspoken hater of Israel, has faced skepticism from Jewish leaders who warned during the campaign that his positions could embolden antisemitic sentiment in the city.

Since winning the election, Mamdani has sought to demonstrate a firm stance against antisemitism. He condemned swastika graffiti discovered Magen David Yeshiva earlier this month and has pledged to increase funding for initiatives combating antisemitic hate.

Restler, who endorsed Mamdani in the mayoral race, has positioned himself as an ally in efforts to confront hate crimes targeting Jewish New Yorkers. His rapid response to the graffiti underscores what many officials say must be an all-hands-on-deck approach as antisemitic incidents continue to dominate the city’s hate-crime statistics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)