GOP Rep Pushes Conspiracy Theory That Trump Shooter Was “Programmed” by Secret Intel Operation [VIDEO]

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) is amplifying a new conspiracy theory about the 2024 attempted assassination of Donald Trump, claiming that the gunman was “programmed” by a secret intelligence operation.

The Tennessee Republican laid out the theory during an appearance on MAGA influencer Benny Johnson’s podcast Friday, saying he believed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was groomed by a covert government program. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured in the attack. Trump survived after a bullet appeared to graze his ear.

Burchett thanked Tucker Carlson for advancing the theory, describing the former Fox News host as his primary source.

“You got a kid who’s got access to guns or has some simple knowledge of a firearm. He was programmed. You’re exactly right,” Burchett told Johnson. “Kristi Noem and Kash and Bongino and the rest are reporting the facts as they know them. The facts have been buried or burned.”

He added that anyone who may have known more was either “sitting on a beach… or they’re dead.”

Throughout the interview, Burchett repeated the claim that an unnamed intelligence program—referencing MK-Ultra, a Cold War–era CIA initiative that ended in the 1970s—was responsible for manipulating Crooks.

“They label me and you conspiracy theorists, but this is exactly what we see happen,” Burchett said, suggesting Crooks had been groomed in the same way “Muslim radicals” or “the American Taliban” were recruited.

Johnson later asked Burchett directly whether he was alleging that Crooks “was groomed by some type of dark intel program… in order to commit… an assassination.”

“I think so,” Burchett replied. “I’ve said that all along… I’m glad somebody with Tucker’s credibility has brought it out.”

Burchett then pivoted to a broader attack on “the deep state.”

“Look at where we’re at in this country,” he said. “They know we’re so vulnerable, and we have very, very few people in the lineup that could do the damage to them like Trump.”

Burchett’s allegations stand in direct contrast to the findings of the federal investigation into the assassination attempt.

The probe — which the FBI says involved more than 480 bureau personnel — concluded that Crooks acted alone, did not communicate his intent to anyone, and had limited online or in-person interactions.

“Crooks had limited online and in-person interactions, planned and conducted the attack alone, and did not leak or share his intent to engage in the attack with anyone,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X this week in response to the resurfaced claims.

The bureau has not indicated any evidence of external direction, foreign influence, or involvement from any government-linked program.

Burchett is the latest Trump-aligned Republican to suggest Crooks was part of a larger conspiracy, a narrative that has gained traction within pro-Trump online circles but has not produced supporting evidence. His comments underscore the widening gap between official findings and conspiracy theories circulating among MAGA media outlets and some GOP lawmakers.

The Republican congressman acknowledged criticism, saying detractors could “call me a lunatic,” but insisted he stands by the theory.

Neither Burchett nor Carlson has provided documentation or evidence to support the claims.

The FBI has closed its investigation into the shooter’s motivations.

