HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Yisroel Meir Freeman Z”L, Yungerman Heading to Kollel, Niftar After Tree Falls Onto His Vehicle

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the Monsey kehilla after Yisroel Meir Freeman z”l, a 29 year old father of 3, was niftar following an accident in which a tree suddenly crashed onto his moving vehicle as he headed to kollel on Sunday morning.

The Niftar Z”L was originally from Boro Park and was the son of longtime East Side Hatzolah volunteer Reb Yaakov Freeman Yb”l (ES-53).

The incident occurred near 445 South Pascack Road in Chestnut Ridge, where a large tree abruptly toppled onto the yungerman’s car as he was driving, causing him to lose control and crash.

First responders arriving at the scene found him unconscious and in critical condition. Rockland Hatzoloh Paramedics provided immediate advanced life support and transported him to Westchester Medical Center, where he was rushed into emergency surgery.

Despite the heroic efforts of paramedics, trauma surgeons, and hospital staff, Yisroel Meir z”l tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The levaya will take place Sunday at 6:00 PM at 445 South Pascack Road, followed by the Kevura at Har Sholom Beis HaChaim in Airmont.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

