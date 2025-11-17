WACKO: Tucker Carlson Turns His Fire on Trump’s Own FBI, Claiming Cover-Up in Butler Assassination Attempt [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson is escalating his confrontation with federal law enforcement — and this time he’s pointing the finger not at Biden, but at Donald Trump’s own security apparatus.

In a new video, Carlson alleges that the FBI under Trump-appointed leadership is suppressing key details about the attempted assassination of the then-former president in Butler, Pennsylvania. The claim marks a dramatic widening of Carlson’s long-running attacks on federal institutions: not only is the Biden-era bureaucracy corrupt, he argues — so is Trump’s.

Hours before Carlson posted the video, the FBI issued a preemptive statement insisting there was “no evidence of advance warnings” and urging the public to ignore speculation. For Carlson, that was proof enough the bureau was bracing for impact.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Carlson’s central charge is that senior figures now running the FBI and national-security apparatus — including Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino — are helping shield the truth about how gunman Thomas Crooks got onto a rooftop with a rifle and into firing distance of Trump.

Carlson frames Crooks not as a political enigma but as a disaffected young man immersed in far-right conspiratorial content and pro-Trump rhetoric, contradicting early portrayals of him as ideologically ambiguous. That framing sets up Carlson’s broader argument: that federal agents scrambled to downplay motive, rewrite timelines, and ignore witnesses who reported Crooks minutes before the shooting.

The most provocative part of the video is Carlson’s accusation that Trump’s own handpicked security leaders — Patel and Bongino — have publicly reinforced an FBI narrative they know is incomplete. Their endorsements, he argues, give political cover to a timeline riddled with omissions.

Carlson’s five closing questions — all aimed squarely at federal security agencies — read like an indictment: Why were rooftop warnings ignored? Why are eyewitnesses missing from the timeline? Who overrode local concerns? Why has the FBI shifted its account? And most provocatively: who benefited from the security failure?

In Carlson’s view, the rot he has long blamed on Washington did not vanish when Trump returned to power — and may have shaped one of the most consequential security collapses in modern politics.

The video places Carlson in open conflict with Trump’s own DOJ, testing whether conservative distrust of federal institutions now extends even to agencies run by Trump loyalists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)