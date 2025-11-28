Trump Vows ‘Permanent Pause’ On Migration From ‘Third World Countries’ In New Pledge

President Donald Trump announced his administration will permanently pause migration from “all Third World Countries” and remove anyone who is “not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”

The president’s Thanksgiving post comes after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. legally, is accused of carrying out the shooting.

“A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump went on to say that he will impose several new restrictions to immigration, including permanently pausing migration from “all Third World Countries,” terminating millions of “illegal” admissions allowed under the Biden administration and removing anyone “who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many,” Trump wrote. “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” he added. “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)