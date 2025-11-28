Neo-Nazi Faces 15 Years in Prison After Threatening to “Blow Up Every Synagogue” Within 20-Mile Radius

A California man accused of threatening to bomb every synagogue in his vicinity and posting a stream of violent, antisemitic messages online was arraigned Tuesday on a three-count federal indictment, the Justice Department announced.

Elijah Alexander King, 36, of San Luis Obispo, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an August social media threat in which he wrote: “I’m gonna blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius.” Federal prosecutors say he used an email address and phone number known to be his.

Minutes after posting the threat on Aug. 28, King doubled down: “This is a real threat. Send the police and report me for terrorism.” According to investigators, he then pulled up searches on his phone for nearby synagogues — evidence prosecutors say underscored the credibility of the threat.

King has been in federal custody since Nov. 6 and is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 13. Despite the severity of the charges, he is set to be released on bond.

Federal prosecutors say King’s threat was not an isolated eruption but part of a broader pattern of antisemitic and extremist behavior.

Even after police placed him on a psychiatric hold following the August posts, King allegedly continued posting on social media, boasting: “I got arrested and put on a three-day psych hold for my posts against the Jews.”

According to the Justice Department, King also posted praise for Adolf Hitler, shared images of weapons — including a handgun, knives, and mace — and disseminated racist emails and voicemails to the detective who ordered the psychiatric evaluation. He also reposted extremist rhetoric calling for “Jew control” rather than gun control.

King is charged with three federal counts related to making violent threats and conveying hoaxes. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

