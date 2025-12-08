Algerian Nanny To Stand Trial In France For Trying To Poison A Jewish Family

A 42‑year‑old Algerian woman is set to stand trial in France for allegedly attempting to poison her Jewish employers and their three small children.

According to a report by the French Le Parisien newspaper on Monday, cited by Kan News, the woman entered France illegally. She found work using a fake Belgian ID as a nanny for a Jewish family.

She allegedly tried to poison the parents and their three young children—ages two, five, and seven—with household chemicals out of antisemitic motives. She was arrested in February 2024 and has remained in custody since.

The mother had become suspicious after several incidents in which her food and drinks tasted off. Her fears were confirmed when her five-year-old said that she saw the nanny pour a soapy liquid into a bottle of alcohol.

The woman justified her behavior to the authorities by saying, “I never should have worked for Jews. They have money and power. It only caused me problems.”

Her trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 9, at the criminal court in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

She faces charges of “administering harmful substances—causing incapacity for more than eight days—motivated by race, ethnic origin, nationality, or religion.”

Following her arrest, French authorities issued a deportation order, which will be carried out pending the results of the trial.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)