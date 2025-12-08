WATCH: NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Advises Illegal Immigrants How to Evade ICE in Explosive Video

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video on Sunday advising illegal immigrants on how to avoid and resist federal immigration authorities — urging them to “stand up to ICE,” refuse entry to officers, and assert their rights during enforcement actions.

The Democratic socialist, set to take office on January 1, called himself as the protector of “more than 3 million immigrants” in the city as he responded to last weekend’s ICE raid in Chinatown, where nearly 200 protesters blocked agents from leaving a parking garage. “As mayor, I’ll protect the rights of every single New Yorker,” Mamdani said in the video, standing beside a flip chart labeled “Know your rights.”

He went on to explain how illegal immigrants can legally thwart ICE efforts: insisting federal agents cannot enter private residences, schools, or workplaces without a judicial warrant; telling viewers to explicitly refuse consent; reminding them they have the right to remain silent; and suggesting they repeatedly ask, “Am I free to go?” if approached by officers. Mamdani also emphasized that New Yorkers are permitted to film ICE activity as long as they do not interfere with an arrest.

New York is home to more than 412,000 undocumented immigrants, according to the city’s most recent data. ICE has conducted two major raids in Lower Manhattan in the last six weeks, underscoring mounting tensions as Mamdani prepares to take office.

