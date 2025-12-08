Antisemite Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene: Congress Doesn’t Need to “Get on Our Knees” to Condemn Antisemitism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ignited controversy Sunday night after telling 60 Minutes that Congress does not need to repeatedly “get on our knees” to denounce antisemitism. The remark visibly stunned correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Stahl pressed Greene on why she voted against the bipartisan 2024 Antisemitism Awareness Act. Greene insisted she had already condemned antisemitism “many times,” calling the repeated resolutions “an exercise” Congress is “forced” to perform — without clarifying who she believes is doing the forcing.

“I simply got tired of it,” Greene said. When Stahl asked whether reaffirming opposition to antisemitism carries value amid a national spike in anti-Jewish hate, Greene shot back: “We don’t have to get on our knees and say it over and over again.”

Stahl, eyebrows raised, cut in: “Get on our knees?”

Greene doubled down: “Yes, we do not have to get on our knees.”

She then claimed that most lawmakers only support such measures because they “take donations from AIPAC,” a comment Stahl said reflects a “growing rift” among Republicans over Israel policy.

Greene has long been mocked for once blaming wildfires on “Rothschild Inc.” and recently claimed she did not know the Rothschild family was Jewish.

Greene went on to accuse President Trump — once her closest political ally — of endangering her family. Greene said Trump calling her a “traitor” last month sparked a pipe bomb threat to her home and death threats specifically targeting one of her sons.

“The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words — ‘Marjorie Traitor Greene,’” she told Stahl. “Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump.”

Greene, who announced she will resign from Congress in early 2026, said she informed both Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Vance promised to look into it; Trump, she said, responded with something “extremely unkind.”

CBS then aired Trump’s dismissive reaction. “Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” he told reporters.

Stahl also confronted Greene for contributing to America’s collapsing political civility, citing Greene’s history of shouting at President Biden during the State of the Union and mocking a Democratic colleague’s appearance. Greene fired back, accusing Stahl herself of being “accusatory” and part of the problem.

“I don’t insult people,” Stahl insisted.

“You do in the way you question,” Greene shot back. “You’re accusing me right now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)