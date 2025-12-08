Harvard Visiting Professor Who Fired Pellet Gun Outside Synagogue on Yom Kippur Ordered to Leave U.S.

A Harvard visiting law professor arrested for firing a pellet gun outside a Brookline, Massachusetts, synagogue on Yom Kippur has agreed to leave the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a Brazilian citizen, was suspended by Harvard after his Oct. 1 arrest outside Temple Beth Zion, an “independent, inclusive” congregation. He claimed he was hunting rats and did not know he was near a synagogue, but authorities charged him with illegal use of an air rifle. Other charges — including disorderly conduct and vandalism — were dropped in a November plea deal.

After being re-arrested by ICE on Wednesday, Gouvea “agreed to leave the country rather than be deported,” DHS said.

“It is a privilege to work and study in the United States, not a right,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs. “There is no room for brazen, violent acts of antisemitism like this.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and commit anti-American and antisemitic violence and terrorism should think again,” McLaughlin added. “You are not welcome here.”

