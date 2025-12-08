Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Firefighter Killed as Infernos Tear Through Dozens of Homes in Australia

Firefighters ensure there are no flames left after a wildfire destroyed houses in Koolewong, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

A firefighter has died battling blazes that have destroyed around 40 homes in two Australian states, officials said Monday.

The 59-year-old man was struck by a falling tree Sunday night while fighting a wildfire near the New South Wales town of Bulahdelah that had razed 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) of woodlands and destroyed four homes over the weekend, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Trent Curtin said.

The man could not be resuscitated. Firefighters expected to be battling that blaze for days, Curtin said.

There were 52 wildfires burning across New South Wales on Monday and nine remained out of control. A total of 20 homes had destroyed over the weekend in that state, Curtin said.

In the island state of Tasmania, 19 homes had been destroyed by a weekend wildfire in the coastal community of Dolphin Sands, local government official Dick Shaw told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The fire had been contained by Monday, but the road to the community remained closed and it was not yet safe for residents to return to their homes, Shaw said.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: Hamas Has Rebuilt Its Fighting Force to 20,000 Terrorists as It Controls 43% of Gaza with Iron Fist

Netanyahu: “The Olam HaTorah Has Protected Us For Thousands Of Years”

Chinese Virologist Who Pushed Lab-Leak Theory Now Hiding in U.S., Fearing Beijing Revenge

🚨 Vehicle Plows Into Crowd of Peleg Yeshiva Bochrim Protesting On Route 4; Two Drivers Arrested [VIDEO]

BD”E: Petirah of Rav Yitzchok Layosh Zt”l, Legendary Mechanech and Marbitz Torah

“A Disturbing Reality”: Nearly 40% of Jewish Students Hide Their Identity on Campus as Antisemitism Surges

DAMNING: Biden Ignored White House Advisors Warning His Immigration Plan Would Spark Border “Chaos”

Netanyahu Scheduled To Meet President Trump In US On December 29

Report: Israel’s Monitoring Of U.S. Base in Kiryat Gat Sparks Tension

HaRav Lazar Fumes At IDF’s Arrest Of Ben Torah: “Inhumane, Treated Like A Dangerous Criminal”