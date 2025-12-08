Gavin Newsom Surges to Early 2028 Lead as Young Voters Flee Trump, New Poll Shows

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is emerging as the early Democratic favorite for the 2028 presidential race, vaulting ahead of an undeclared field as a new national survey shows President Donald Trump facing an alarming generational backlash.

The new Yale Youth Poll — a sprawling online survey conducted by Verasight — offers one of the clearest early snapshots of the political terrain taking shape after the 2024 and 2025 election cycles. And for Democrats desperate for a candidate who can bridge their generational and ideological divides, Newsom’s numbers are difficult to ignore.

Among Democratic voters, Newsom leads the hypothetical primary with 25 percent, pulling ahead of former Vice President Kamala Harris at 18 percent, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 16 percent, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent. None of them have announced a run, but the rankings underscore the degree to which Newsom has become the party’s default candidate-in-waiting — someone both younger progressives and older pragmatists can imagine at the top of the ticket.

That impression solidifies in a separate electability test, where Democratic voters rated Newsom the single strongest option for a general election matchup. Eighty-five percent said he is the most likely to defeat a generic Republican nominee — a striking vote of confidence for a governor who, until recently, was viewed largely as a West Coast brawler rather than a national consensus figure.

The picture on the Republican side is more complicated. Vice President JD Vance dominates with 51 percent, a number that would ordinarily signal a frontrunner’s advantage. But the moment the poll introduces the scenario of Trump pursuing an unconstitutional third term — an entirely hypothetical projection — Vance’s support collapses to 19 percent while Trump surges to 50 percent. The outcome is a reminder that the modern-day GOP remains structurally dependent on Trump’s presence, temperament, and political identity, even as the party attempts to cultivate a post-Trump generation of contenders.

Yet that dependency appears increasingly out of step with younger Republicans. The poll finds Trump failing to win majority support among GOP voters under 30, a small but significant crack in the coalition that carried him through two elections and returned him to the White House.

The generational problem is far worse for Trump outside his own party. Among voters aged 18 to 34 — the cohort likely to define the 2028 race — Trump’s numbers have collapsed since his narrow uptick in early 2025. Younger Americans now disapprove of his performance by margins exceeding 30 points, and Democrats hold double-digit leads across every under-35 segment on the generic congressional ballot. For Republicans hoping to reverse a decade-long erosion among young voters, the findings land like a warning flare.

The poll also exposes strategic divides within both parties. Republicans overwhelmingly want more of Trump’s style of politics, with 55 percent saying the party should prioritize energizing its base rather than moderating its message. Democrats, meanwhile, remain narrowly split between embracing a centrist posture and leaning into their progressive flank — a familiar tug-of-war that is now playing out against an emerging generational backdrop in which Newsom appears increasingly attractive as a middle path.

